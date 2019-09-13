LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter announced a $1 million donation to Simmons College of Kentucky, president Dr. Kevin W. Cosby said Papa John's International decided to take back $20,000 in scholarships previously promised to students.

Cosby said Papa John's had agreed to provide 10 students with $2,000 scholarships in early August before telling Cosby three weeks into the semester that the scholarships would be revoked due to Schnatter's donation.

“I was stunned when I was told on September 11 by an executive at Papa John’s that scholarships promised to our students were being revoked because of the donation that was made to Simmons from the founder and Former CEO of Papa John’s International," Cosby said.

Simmons College said scholarship recipients are now scrambling to cover the $2,000. Recipient Jalen Beene called Papa John's decision unprofessional, saying the scholarships were helping students in need.

“Doing something that will help students in ways you couldn’t imagine and then taking it back out of anger is unprofessional," Beene said.

Cosby said he hopes the company will rethink its decision.

