LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Schnatter is expected to announce a "significant" donation and commitment to Simmons College of Kentucky, a historically black college in Louisville.

Schnatter will make the announcement with Simmons College President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby and Dr. Samuel Tolbert, President of the National Baptist Convention of America, September 4 at 2 p.m.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Dr. Cosby and Dr. Tolbert to learn about the important work they are doing in our community," Schnatter said. "I’m proud to support their efforts to help lift up those who want to better their own lives and the lives of those around them."

Simmons College is a private historically black college founded in 1879. Cosby said Schnatter's donation will make an important difference in Simmons' position not only the black community, but in the state as a whole.

"John is making and will continue to make an important difference," Cosby said. "His support will have a profound impact on Simmons’ capacity to serve our city, state and nation.”

Schnatter stepped down as chairman of the board at Papa John's after he used a racial slur during a May 2018 conference call. He also resigned from the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

