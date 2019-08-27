LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Papa John’s announced the appointment of Rob Lynch as president and chief executive officer Tuesday, replacing Steve Ritchie.

Ritchie had served as CEO for the past year and a half. In a statement, Papa John’s thanked Ritchie for his service: “We are all grateful for his dedication and contribution to the company for more than 20 years and wish him success in the future.”

Lynch was previously president of Arby’s, where he led the company’s operations, marketing, culinary and development. He joined Arby’s in 2013 as chief marketing officer, a role in which he created the “We Have the Meats” advertising campaign.

Lynch previously held leadership positions at Taco Bell, HJ Heinz Company and Procter & Gamble.

His appointment is effective immediately.