Huge One Park North project in the Highlands gets Metro Council approval

The council approved the rezoning for the land on Lexington and Grinstead. The project will include a 10-story building that will be used for retail and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive development to be built in the Highlands got the green light Thursday night.

Louisville Metro Council approved the rezoning for the One Park North project on Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.

The project will include a 10-story building that will be used for office, retail and residential space.

It sits next to Cherokee Park and was the focus of neighborhood opposition early on, but longtime Highlands resident Taylor U’Sellis said it’s a smart move.

She said the density can promote safer travel.

“If you can get a roundabout there at Lexington and Grinstead, it'll reduce traffic accidents, help people feel safer there so they can actually ride their bikes, ride a scooter, walk in that neighborhood,” U’Sellis said.

Councilman Andrew Owen, who represents District 9 where the development would be, said he understands there is some opposition but said the development would be worthwhile.

“It is my sincere belief that people that prioritize environment and housing affordability cannot separate projects that promote additional density from the concepts of urban sprawl, sustainable development, affordable housing and environmental justice,” Owen said.

With the development being in a well-off area that might attract employees who could not afford to rent there, U'Sellis said she would like to see equity efforts.

“So that the people who work in the grocery store could actually live in One Park,” she said.

She said housing local businesses would also make the massive project more digestible in the historic Highlands neighborhood.

Council President Markus Winkler said developments like this in Louisville’s urban area is needed to alleviate overcrowding in the suburbs, where he said the infrastructure is strained.

Some neighbors in the area have expressed concern about traffic at the intersection, but council members said a traffic study indicated the area can handle the changes.

The One Park North project is similar to One Park South, which was approved in 2019 and is across the street. The developers have not begun construction on that project.



