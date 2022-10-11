Metro Council passes 'Nuisance Ordinance'

Under the ordinance, property owners who get one of these citations will be fined anywhere between $500 and $2,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are cracking down on Louisville properties that create an environment for criminal activity to thrive.



In Louisville's Metro Council's meeting on Nov. 10, one problem site identified was the Boone's gas station in the Portland neighborhood.



Council members would create an ordinance that cites owners of properties where continuous reoccurring crime has negatively impacted the neighborhoods those properties are in.

Most council members seemed to be for the ordinance but one member said code enforcement would need more help in enforcing it.

"What we see though is that there really would be a benefit to having dedicated expertise in the way of a specific unit that is responsible," Council Member Nicole George said. "And where there is a clear bridge with LMPD, whether that's a liaison or someone that that is a sign that can work specifically with code enforcement a hand in hand."



The ordinance ultimately passed with 25 yes votes.

Under the ordinance, property owners who get one of these citations will be fined anywhere between $500 and $2,000.

