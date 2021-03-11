Oldham County mom keeping son's memory alive by helping children in need

After Carre Tucker lost her son in 2020, she started a foundation to give sporting equipment and camp opportunities to disadvantaged youth in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At 12 years old, Grant Tucker’s life was cut short.

“He’s really hard to describe in a few words but, he was one of those kids that would finish the race then run back and help his friends finish their race,” said Carre, Grant’s mom.

Grant died a few days after his birthday in 2020, leaving a hole in the hearts of many. Carre said she wanted to fill that space by helping other children.

She started Grant’s Giving Foundation to help provide sporting equipment and sporting camp opportunities to disadvantaged youth in the Louisville area.

She said they’ve worked with CASA, a nonprofit benefiting abused and neglected children. Through that partnership, they've helped pay for the camp and running shoes. Carre said they’re working hard to eliminate the barrier for lower-income families because it’s what her son would want.

“We’re trying to positively impact children in ways that also honor Grant,” she said. “He saw the best in people.”

The foundation is hosting a timed 5K on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen. There will be food trucks, music and games to keep Grant’s memory alive. Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event, and you don’t have to go in person if you don’t want to - there is a virtual sign-up as well.

