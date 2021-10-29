Humane Society of Oldham County opens new rescue facility

The public is invited to tour the facility and enjoy live music and free food at a celebration event on Oct. 30.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The Humane Society of Oldham County is hosting a grand opening for its new rescue facility Saturday.

Staff have been working on the no-kill organization's new location for the last year. The space will allow them to help more homeless animals and provide their services, like their spay and neuter clinics, to surrounding areas.

The new facility is located at 2601 Interior Way in LaGrange, off Commerce Parkway.

You are invited to join the humane society for a celebration on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. You will be able to tour the new facility while enjoying live music and free food.

The humane society said masks are optional and pets should be left at home.

Started in 1986, the Humane Society of Oldham County is the county's first no-kill shelter and is completely run by volunteers. Outside of its rescue and adoption work, the organization works with local prisons, seniors and more.

Click here for more information on the Humane Society of Oldham County.

MORE ANIMAL NEWS

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE WATCHING:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.