'Optional but recommended' | Oldham County Board approves mask policy changes

Board officials have revised their new mask policy for students and staff in the district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Board of Education said they are adjusting their mask policy based on current and trending data.

Beginning on Thursday, the board said wearing masks would be optional in high school buildings but are recommended for teachers, students and visitors.

On Nov. 29, masks would be optional but recommended for all students including preschool, elementary and middle school students.

However, the board said masks must be work on school buses until further action by the U.S. Transportation Department or President Biden. Drivers and monitors do not have to wear masks if there are no students on the bus.

This move comes hours after Gov. Andy Beshear said those testing positive for COVID-19 slightly ticked upward and said Kentuckians should continue to protect themselves.

Kentucky reported 642 new cases and 26 virus-related deaths on Monday.

