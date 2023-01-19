Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete

According to the news release, the remaining blasts will begin again the week of Jan. 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete.

According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The news release states the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement and DynoConsult each conducted "independent investigations" to figure out the cause of the incident, as well as recognize proper safety measures for blasts that may occur in the future.

According to the news release, USACE and state regulating officials have required the contractor to provide an updated "risk remediation plan" in order to finish the rest of the rock removal.

The news release states that the USACE and the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation have reviewed and approved the latest blast remediation plan. The plan entails "increasing the space between charges and the use of a soil overburden along with a layer of blast mats." In addition, traffic will be stopped on the Watterson Expressway during the rest of the blasts and officials will be on-site monitoring.

According to the news release, the remaining blasts will begin again the week of Jan. 23 and will continue with them being done once a day -- as long as weather and equipment permits.

