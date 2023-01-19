Sen. Mitch McConnell announces $20 million in federal funding for cybersecurity workforce training in Kentucky

UofL’s cybersecurity certificate program includes online learning and hands-on applied learning labs at all levels and gamification components.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell visited University of Louisville (UofL) on Thursday morning.

He announced that $20 million in new federal funding will be available for cybersecurity workforce training, through programs like the Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate administered at the university.

According to a press release, UofL’s cybersecurity certificate program includes online learning and hands-on applied learning labs at all levels and gamification components. In addition, the program contains online technology industry badging from Microsoft, IBM and Google.

Launched in 2020, the program has enrolled over 200 students. The release states that the students gain expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, blockchain, internet of things (IoT), machine learning and other areas to earn individual badges throughout the certificate’s 24 modules.

“The need for highly skilled cybersecurity professionals to protect our information systems is increasing rapidly," Lori Stewart Gonzalez, interim president of UofL, said. "The University of Louisville is leading the way to meet this need in developing our innovative cybersecurity workforce training program and assembling a coalition of universities to support and replicate this training on a national level."

In addition to the $6.2 million in funding to initially launch the program, the press release states that UofL received $2.3 million more. Officials say this will go toward logistics and train-the-trainer components, where students are trained to instruct others in their organizations

"UofL is at the center of the growing cybersecurity field, benefitting the Commonwealth’s economy and our country’s national security," McConnell said. "I look forward to more students taking part in this program and entering the workforce with the skillset needed to succeed in the 21st century."

