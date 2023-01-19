Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch

The REACH program brings the work they've been doing for a year full circle, and the social workers who make up the unit couldn't be happier to serve.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need.

The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.

“It's a great feeling to help them, get them through the system,” Victim Service Specialist Stacie Jones said.

The REACH program brings the work they've been doing in Jeffersontown full circle, and the social workers who make up the unit couldn't be happier to serve their community.

“You can just see the relief on a lot of the people that we're serving,” Community Resource Supervisor Amanda Chapman said.

The unit provides support and resources for those struggling with drug addiction, with domestic violence, houselessness and more.

“It does feel good to be able to just show up at someone's door and say, ‘Hey, I'm here to help,’” Tia Pank, the other community resource coordinator, said.

They served more than 900 people in 2022 and about 1,700 in total since 2020. Most of the unit’s service calls are for domestic violence, at 55.5%.

Chapman said police sometimes call one of them to the scene of an incident, but mostly, the unit checks in on people they consider at-risk within 72 hours. For example, if an officer responds to an overdose on Monday, they'll be at that person's door by Thursday.

“That immediate response was, 'Oh, my gosh, there's an officer at my door,’” Pank recounted. “But just moments afterwards, they were letting us inside. By the end of the conversation, it was hugs.”

And they're appreciated by the community and the officers they accompany.

“It's probably hard for anybody to imagine working without them, honestly,” Sergeant Daniel Gilbert said.

Chapman said the state gave the program a 9-month extension, which will expire in June. However, the city of Jeffersontown has budgeted for the program if its not renewed. The city is also fully funding one of the three positions.

In addition to serving the Jeffersontown community, REACH invites other organizations to collaborate. Pank also serves as chair of 'The Situation Table,' which is an organization that meets each Wednesday to discuss various, but specific, needs in the community.

If the situation meets the criteria for elevated risk, The Situation Table will put together a multidisciplinary team to complete outreach in the community to the individual/family.

If you have a situation you are interested in presenting, you can complete the presentation form here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.