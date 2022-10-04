Louisville VA construction site halts blasting after ground 'fragments' land on interstate

While construction will restart on Wednesday, all blasting will be suspended until the government is confident all appropriate safety measures are in place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 reported on the VA Hospital starting to go vertical in July.

Blasting at the new Louisville Veteran's Affairs Medical Center has been suspended indefinitely after "an unforeseen incident" Tuesday.

While crews were blasting, ground "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto nearby properties, causing damage according to a press release.

No injuries have been reported.

While construction will restart on Wednesday, all blasting will be suspended until the government is confident all appropriate safety measures are in place.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the prime contractor, Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, and the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals are investigating the matter according to the release.

Anyone who believes they have sustained damage due to the blasting should email USACE Public Affairs.

