LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt suffers illness while hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer injured while responding to a mass shooting downtown last week is now fighting an illness.

Officer Nikolas Wilt’s family shared an update on the Metro Police Foundation’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

They confirm he is battling pneumonia, which is common after patients have been on a ventilator.

He remains in critical condition at UofL Hospital.

Wilt was shot in the head after he ran to help those under fire from an active shooter that the Old National Bank.

His family asks for continued prayers and healing thoughts.

