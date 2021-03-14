Groups plan preservation rally for historic Odd Fellows building

The groups are encouraging concerned citizens to bring a photo of their favorite historic building in support of its landmark status.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local group is planning a preservation rally for the Odd Fellows building on W. Muhammad Ali Monday.

The 19th-century building in downtown has been the subject of proposed demolition and finds its future up in the air. Odd Fellows has been home to several different organizations during its long history, including the Odd Fellows group, Parking Authority of River City and most recently Omni Hotel, which set up its offices in the building during the construction of its downtown hotel.

The Metro Council Planning and Zoning Committee is planning to review the landmark designation of the building March 16. The Landmarks Commission voted to recommend protecting the building, but some citizens are concerned the committee will not listen to that recommendation.

Those supporting the landmark status are encouraged by the group to bring a photo of a favorite historic building, either already demolished, occupied, or in need of restoration.

The Louisville Historical League, Vital Sites and Neighborhood Planning & Preservation are leading the rally of concerned citizens and are asking them to contact their council representatives to voice their opposition to potential demolition.

