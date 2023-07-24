'It's exciting to see the first visible pieces': Norton Healthcare progressing with hospital in west Louisville

For months, crews have been preparing the foundation and underground utilities for the much anticipated hospital. They will begin adding steel for the next stage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The dream for healthcare in an underserved community is another step closer of becoming a reality.

Norton Healthcare officials applauded an important milestone in the construction of the Norton West Louisville Hospital.

For months, crews have been hard at work laying the foundation and preparing the underground utilities for the facility. They even installed the first beam just two weeks ago.

Once complete, hundreds of pieces of steel weighing nearly 600 tons will support the next stages of construction.

The building’s skin is scheduled to be installed in mid to late October with the roof to follow.

“We define what buildings are going to look like, but what defines us is by what happens in these buildings. And what Norton Healthcare wants to be defined as, is an organization that was willing to step up and make certain that access was provided,” Russell Cox, president and CEO, said.

Norton also released renderings of what the interior would look like upon completion.

Norton said recruitment for hospital employees will begin in late spring or early summer 2024 and the facility expected to open later that year.

The hospital, the first west of Ninth Street in more than a century, will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient treatment with 20 beds to start, operating rooms, imaging services, including X-ray, CT and MRI; and a pharmacy.

Outpatient services feature adult and pediatric primary care, OBGYN, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetes care and behavioral health services.

The hospital is part of Goodwill’s Opportunity Campus.

To check the progress of construction, click here.

