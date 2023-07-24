x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'It's exciting to see the first visible pieces': Norton Healthcare progressing with hospital in west Louisville

For months, crews have been preparing the foundation and underground utilities for the much anticipated hospital. They will begin adding steel for the next stage.
Credit: WHAS-TV
JULY 24, 2023; Crews continue progress with construction on Norton's hospital in west Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The dream for healthcare in an underserved community is another step closer of becoming a reality.

Norton Healthcare officials applauded an important milestone in the construction of the Norton West Louisville Hospital.

For months, crews have been hard at work laying the foundation and preparing the underground utilities for the facility. They even installed the first beam just two weeks ago.

Once complete, hundreds of pieces of steel weighing nearly 600 tons will support the next stages of construction.

The building’s skin is scheduled to be installed in mid to late October with the roof to follow.

“We define what buildings are going to look like, but what defines us is by what happens in these buildings. And what Norton Healthcare wants to be defined as, is an organization that was willing to step up and make certain that access was provided,” Russell Cox, president and CEO, said.

Norton also released renderings of what the interior would look like upon completion.

Norton Healthcare releases interior renderings of hospital in west Louisville

1 / 11
Moody-Nolan
A rendering of the registration and lounge area of Norton West Louisville Hospital

Norton said recruitment for hospital employees will begin in late spring or early summer 2024 and the facility expected to open later that year.

The hospital, the first west of Ninth Street in more than a century, will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient treatment with 20 beds to start, operating rooms, imaging services, including X-ray, CT and MRI; and a pharmacy.

Outpatient services feature adult and pediatric primary care, OBGYN, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetes care and behavioral health services.

The hospital is part of Goodwill’s Opportunity Campus.

To check the progress of construction, click here.

Credit: WHAS-TV
Crews continue work on the highly anticipate Norton West Louisville Hospital.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lawsuit claims Louisville hospital removed 'life-sustaining treatment' from conscious child with heart condition

Before You Leave, Check This Out