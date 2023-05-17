'We heard your voice': Pediatrician office to be established in Russell neighborhood by Norton Children's

It will be the "only solely-dedicated pediatric office" in the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new pediatrician office is going to be established in the Russell neighborhood.

Norton Children’s Hospital is behind the project and will build on its promise of bringing affordable healthcare to west Louisville.

Officials say the office, located in the Seven Counties building at 2225 West Broadway, will be the "only solely-dedicated pediatric office" in the area.

"We heard your voice. And we heard that you need more primary care options for kids in this community. It's so important to have that, because we want to make sure that if your son or your daughter is sick, if they need to establish care with their primary care, that they have the opportunity to do so," Crystal Narcisse, internal medicine/pediatrics specialist at Norton Healthcare, said.

The practice will feature more than 2,200 square feet of exam rooms and lab space, and offer primary and specialty care for thousands of kids every year.

Officials say the project represents a nearly $700,000 investment in the community.

"My kids go to school in the West End. I go to church in the West End. It's a part of my life and I know that if we bring quality healthcare to kids, it's going to affect our community as a whole," Narcisse said.

Construction for the new office is currently ongoing, so it's projected to open in mid-July.

