Oldham County fireworks show canceled due to rising costs

The county judge executive said a 25 to 30 minute show has risen $5,000 and the decision to cancel was made because of the increased cost.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Independence Day is just under a week away and if you live in Oldham County, don’t expect a light show – at least not this year.

In a Sunday announcement on Facebook, County Judge Executive David Voegele said there will not be a July 4 fireworks show at Wendell Moore Park.

He said costs for a 25 to 30-minute fireworks show has gone up from $12,000 to $17,000 – higher he says than fiscal court believes is justified.

Voegele said the decision was based on cost only.

“Everyone is encouraged to celebrate the greatest nation in the history of the world - ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ - on our Independence Day. July 4th,” the post read.

