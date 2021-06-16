Don't get burned: Fire department shares tips on fireworks safety

While the Fourth of July is still a few weeks ago, the Zoneton Fire Department is sharing tips on how to celebrate safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're still a few weeks away from the Fourth of July, but people in the area have apparently already started celebrating. The Zoneton Fire Department said it has dealt with multiple mishaps involving fireworks this week - and firefighters are worried that this could be a particularly dangerous season.

"This year can really be bad, especially if there is a lack of rain during the fireworks season," said Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key. "Fireworks tents are starting to go up and it seems they are increasing in size."

The Zonetone Fire Department inspects local fireworks retailers to make sure the products they are selling are safe. However, many fires and injuries are a result of user error rather than faulty products.

The department provided the following safety tips for fireworks use:

Only people 18 years old and older should handle fireworks

Wear safety gloves

Read any instructions on the fireworks

Choose a flat and level surface that is at least 200 feet away from buildings, vehicles and people (which is a state law)

Never point fireworks at a person or building

Make sure any fallout from the fireworks will not land in dry brush

Keep water hoses or buckets of water nearby so you can douse any fireworks remnants with water before putting them in the trash. Keep that trash away from buildings, just in case

Don't smoke or consume alcohol while setting off fireworks

Zoneton said you should also let pet owners and veterans who may live nearby know that you're setting off fireworks. This gives them an opportunity to take the proper precautions if they are sensitive to loud noises.

According to the Consumer Project Safety Commission, around 10,000 people were treated at the hospital with fireworks-related injuries in 2019. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that fireworks started around 19,500 fires in 2018.

