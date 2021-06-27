LIST | 4th of July weekend events happening around Kentuckiana

Here are a variety of events in the area where you can celebrate the holiday safely and show off your patriotic spirit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many Independence Day celebrations are back after COVID-19 pretty much put public celebrations on ice in 2020.

WHAS11 News is listing events on both sides of the river where you can enjoy the holiday safely with family and friends.

KENTUCKY

4th of July Weekend Grown Folks Celebration

The Old Walnut Street

1300 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

July 3rd

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (VIP early entry 6:30 p.m.)

This celebration is pegged as the 30 and up affair where you can dress to impress. There will be entertainment from The Sheryl Rouse Band, DJ John Q and DJ Steve Nice.

Cost: $20 General Admission or $45 VIP (you get hors d’oeuvres and reserved seating)

There will also be a cash bar!

For more information call (502) 482-3494

______

Nina West

Play Louisville

1101 East Washington Street

July 3

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Nina West is putting on a special show at Play Louisville. The shows will take place at 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

There will also be a special meet and greet with Nina.

Cost: $20 for general admission or $25 for general admission with meet and greet.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, click here.

______

Thunder Over Radcliff

July 3rd

411 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

This is the city's fourth annual celebration! They are urging visitors to bring their own lawn chairs and chill out around their vehicles to watch the show.

There will be food and other entertainment.

Before you go, officials said when you park, you can't leave until the end of the show.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

For more information on this event, click here.



______

Louisville Orchestra Waterfront 4th

July 4th

8:30 p.m.

Waterfront Park

After COVID-19 sideline public plans to celebrate Independence Day, the sounds of the Louisville Orchestra will take over Waterfront Park.

The Orchestra’s performance will feature music from their upcoming season and a moving tribute called “breathe/burn: an elegy” by Joel Thompson. It will be dedicated to the memory of Breonna Taylor. There will also be other special moments to look forward to.

The concert will be in coordination with Danny Wimmer Presents: Live on the Lawn.

Newgrass music superstar Sam Bush will headline the festivities. Dubbed the founder of “Newgrass” music, Bush has delighted audiences for more than 30 years since his time with the group New Grass Revival by blending bluegrass with genres such as rock and reggae.

The event opens at 6:30 p.m. and officials say lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Outside coolers, glass or pets are not allowed.

Cost: Free but there will be festival food and drinks for purchase.

______

Anchorage Presbyterian Church Parade

11403 Park Road

July 4th

Officials say that everyone can take part in this year’s parade. They are allowing motorized vehicles, horses, bikers, walkers, strollers and wagons. There will be a picnic at Wagner Park following the conclusion of the parade.

The church is encouraging everyone to get in the patriotic spirit.

Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

_______

Devon & Kaylee at Parlour On Frankfort

July 4th

2636 Frankfort Avenue

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This hometown acoustic duo is putting on a special set for the holiday, featuring covers of popular songs across multiple genres. They will also perform some of their original material too!

Cost: Free but make sure your grab some pizza and wings while you're having a good time!

_______

Belle of Louisville

Fireworks Cruise

Fourth Street Wharf

July 4th

8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The holiday will make a perfect night for a cruise on the Ohio River. The two-hour cruise will have the backdrop of fireworks presented by Waterfront Park.

Cost: $35.99 for adults; $34.99 for seniors (65+); $19.50 for kids (5-14) and free for those 4 and under.

There will also be snacks, drinks and adult beverages for sale.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

INDIANA

JEFFERSONVILLE

Jeffersonville 4th of July Parade

July 3rd

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

100-500 blocks of Spring Street

Officials said due to COVID-19, there will not be a celebration afterward in Warder Park.

For more information, click here.

______

NEW ALBANY

New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration

July 3rd

100 E. Water Street

6 p.m.

Join the City of New Albany as they celebrate Independence Day along the New Albany shoreline. There will be performances at the Riverfront Amphitheater along with food and drink from venders. Kids can also have fun with inflatables and games!

Fireworks will take place after dark!