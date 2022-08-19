Newest class of EMTs graduate from Louisville EMS academy

Mayor Fischer thanked the EMTs for all of their hard work and their dedication to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday afternoon, Louisville metro gained a new class of first responders ready to serve the city.

The EMS Academy Class 13 celebrated their graduation from the academy and officially joined the Emergency Services.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke to the new EMTs at the ceremony.

“I have seen the team that you are joining in action.” Mayor Fischer said, “I’m always amazed by the team’s versatility and courage and flexibility.”

Mayor Fischer thanked the EMTs for all of their hard work and their dedication to Louisville.

“You train for it and you prepare for it, but until you roll into it, you really don’t know what is happening.” Fischer said, “The training is so important. And you would not be here if the existing team did not believe in you. So if they believe in you, I believe in you.”

Colonel Jesse Yarbrough, the chief of Louisville Metro EMS, offered some words of wisdom to his team’s newest members.

“No matter how experienced or inexperienced you are, you will come across a situation where you might feel overwhelmed or panicked. The training that you guys had has given you not the answer to absolutely every situation that you’re going to encounter, but a great foundation of how to make that decision.” Colonel Yarbrough said.

You can apply for the Louisville Metro Emergency Services Academy here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.