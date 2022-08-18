From students to chefs: culinary graduates finally get their coats

In addition to the cooking skills, students also learned the inner workings of a restaurant and what to expect when entering the culinary field.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This evening, 10 culinary students are finally able to call themselves chefs.

The students officially graduated from the Salvation Army’s ‘Chefs for Success’ free culinary arts training program here in Louisville.

The five-week, hands-on program is led by Chef Lindsey Cook.

The students learned basic knife handling skills; how to cook sauces, stocks and soups from scratch; all about vegetables, starches and proteins; and other various cooking techniques.

In addition to the cooking skills, students also learned the inner workings of a restaurant and what to expect when entering the culinary field.

"It was definitely more of a nurturing, safe space for folks to come in as adult learners." Chef Cook said at the ceremony, "It's really scary, always, to learn something new. Especially at a certain age, we kind of get to a point to where we are comfortable or are feeling stagnant."

So far, over 300 culinarians have graduated from the program.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to have assisted these future culinarians in their first step towards a successful career in the culinary hospitality industry.” Chef Cook said in a press release.

Guests were able to enjoy appetizers made by the students and see the graduates officially receive their white chef coats at the ceremony.

According to the Salvation Army, their Culinary Training Program was developed, “to provide a career path to individuals living in poverty that promotes the vocational skills and self-confidence to support life-long self-sufficiency.”