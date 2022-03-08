'I'm proud'; 2 JCPS schools welcome sixth graders with coat, lab ceremonies

Incoming sixth graders at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy and Grace James Academy of Excellence held their respective celebrations at the Muhammad Ali Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two schools celebrated rites of passage for their students Wednesday and Thursday.

Incoming sixth graders at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy and Grace James Academy of Excellence held their respective celebrations at the Muhammad Ali Center.

The sixth-grade boys heading to W.E.B. DuBois Academy held their jacket and tie ceremony Wednesday. Their principal, Monica Hunter, said the suit experience allows students to look like the accomplishments they’re going to achieve at the school.

“I'm proud. I'm proud as a Black female introducing Black males to greatness and seeing their full potential and giving them the opportunity to see it within themselves as well,” Hunter said.

The sixth-grade girls headed to Grace James Academy received their purple lab coats from women in the STEAM fields, which is the curriculum focus at the all-girls academy.

Grace James Academy Principal Ronda Cosby said the lab coats are a reminder that they are already “steaminists”.

“Even as they continue learning and exploring fields, we want…our students to see leaders in these fields,” Cosby said. “So we are excited to have ‘steaminists’ from the community here to celebrate with us. Because you can’t be what you can’t see.”

