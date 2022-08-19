'I no longer have to use my ‘teacher voice’ and go home hoarse'; Audio enhancement technology will be added to every JCPS classroom

The technology includes a small device with a microphone the teacher wears around their neck, and the mic is connected to speakers in the ceiling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a press release, Jefferson County Public Schools is planning on installing audio enhancement technology in every classroom by the end of the school year.

Bowen Elementary School is one of the four JCPS buildings that use the technology.

Shellina Urrutia, Bowen fourth grade teacher, said this provides a “fantastic communication tool” for teachers and students.

The enhancement technology includes a small device with a microphone the teacher wears around their neck. The mic is connected to speakers in the ceiling, so students sitting anywhere in the classroom can hear their teacher’s voice with ease.

“I no longer have to use my ‘teacher voice’ and go home hoarse,” Urrutia said.

A handheld microphone is included, allowing students, especially those with soft voices or who are shy, to be easily heard as well.

“I’ve been in classrooms using this technology and it’s a game changer, especially for kids who are hard of hearing or struggle to speak up,” JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “This is a simple tool to help teachers keep students more engaged. We’re looking forward to having the system in every classroom.”

JCPS is purchasing and installing upgraded models of the enhancement technology. The newer technology will include a security button teachers can press to call for immediate help.

“Just knowing I have a button I could push and get a quick response will make me feel safer,” Urrutia said.

As part of the program, JCPS will also be updating schools’ public address and bell systems.

