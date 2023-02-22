19-year-old accused of causing fire at southern Indiana playground

Authorities say an assessment of damage to the playground equipment is underway.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a playground fire at a southern Indiana park on Wednesday.

New Albany Fire and Police responded to a report of a fire at the playground in Bicknell Park around 2 p.m., Chief of Police Todd Bailey said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and were able to keep it contained inside the playground.

Bailey said officers immediately began an investigation into the cause of the fire and were able to locate and arrest Malik Huston, 19.

Huston was transported to the Floyd County Jail where he was charged with felony arson (Level 4). It was not immediately clear how the fire was started.

Police said an estimate of damage to the playground's equipment is currently underway.

"Unfortunately, the damage caused by the irresponsible actions of Huston will disrupt the enjoyment of the park equipment for the immediate future," Bailey said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

