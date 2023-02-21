Authorities arrest southern Indiana man accused of shooting wife, police investigating

Clark County Sheriff Scott Maples said Jordan Cunningham is facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife while she was visiting a relative in Clark County.

Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said Jordan Cunningham was arrested on Monday, Feb. 20 without incident after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Autumn Ridge subdivision in Sellersburg.

Cunningham has been charged with multiple felony charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded) and aggravated battery.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

However, according to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Maples said although her injuries are serious, she is expected to survive.

Authorities say there is no continued threat to public safety at this time and Cunningham remains in custody.

"We understand that this is a concerning and unsettling incident for our community," Maples said. "We want to ensure our citizens that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety."

Police say their investigation remains ongoing and detectives are working to gather all relevant information.

If anyone has any information related to this incident that may assist police, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (812) 28304471 or report a tip online.

If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence please know help is available. Click here for a list of resources available in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

