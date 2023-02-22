KSP: Deadly crash leaves man dead in Hardin County, police investigating

Police received a call from Fort Knox Dispatch on Tuesday night in relation to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Bullion Boulevard and Innovation Way.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a fatal collision in Hardin County on Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a call from Fort Knox Dispatch around 7:15 p.m. in relation to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Bullion Boulevard and Innovation Way.

KSP said Jeffrey Barnes, 63, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Bullion Boulevard when, for "unknown reasons," he entered the median before hitting a concrete drainage ditch causing Barnes to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County EMS and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

KSP is conducting an ongoing investigation.

