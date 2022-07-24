Louisville police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

Police said Neveah Fritz was last seen early Sunday in the 3200 block of Powell Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing from Louisville.

The department said their Missing Persons Unit issued an “attempt to locate” for Neveah Fritz.

Neveah was last seen in the early hours of Sunday in the 3200 block of Powell Avenue.

Police did not provide any further information.

If you have any information that can help them, dial 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.