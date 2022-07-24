Coroner identifies man killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center

An LMPD spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating a fatal single-car crash that left one man dead Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner said the man was 21-year old Zain A. Baig.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday near the Springhurst Towne Center in the 10000 block of Springmere Drive.

According to a news release, Baig was traveling at a high speed northbound on Springmere. Reports indicate he lost control and drove into the tree line.

LMPD said Baig died on the scene and there were no other people in the vehicle.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.