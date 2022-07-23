Parkland celebrates 'power, purpose and pride' with new community greenspace

Parkland Plaza, located near South 28th and Dumesnil Street, is a greenspace with a playground and a community venue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new outdoor gathering space has been officially unveiled in the Parkland neighborhood.

Parkland Plaza, located near South 28th and Dumesnil Street, is a greenspace with a playground and a community venue.

The neighborhood has never had a public park, and organizers wanted this space to reflect the “power, purpose and pride" of the community’s rich history.

Parkland Plaza also features artwork by Louisville artist Victor Sweatt and shares his vision of what the community represents.

The mural features former Kentucky State Representative Eleanor Jordan, community advocate George Stovall and the late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali – all who were raised in the neighborhood.

