Norton Healthcare, Goodwill to host community engagement forums for Opportunity Campus

The organizations are giving west Louisville residents a chance to learn more about the $100 million project coming to 28th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One month after breaking ground on the $100 million Opportunity Campus in west Louisville, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky are giving the public a chance to get involved.

The organizations plan to host a series of community engagement forums where residents can learn more about the 20-acre site coming to the corner of 28th and West Broadway.

The first meeting will take place at the Norton Sports & Learning Complex on 30th and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 6 p.m.

The Opportunity Campus is an important project for the west Louisville community. It is expected to strengthen resources as well as the lives of residents and address health disparities.

Norton’s planned hospital at the location will help residents have better access to healthcare.

"Norton Healthcare's goal is to bring more access to care for adults and children to west Louisville. This community forum gives us an opportunity to listen, learn, and build this state-of-the-art hospital together. There will also be open interviews for current jobs available now at Norton Healthcare," Renee Murphy, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, said in a statement to WHAS11 News.

Officials said the project will help create 200 jobs, serve 50,000 people annually and will have an economic impact about $19 million a year.

Completion of Goodwill’s Opportunity Center is expected in 2023, followed by Norton Healthcare’s hospital in 2024.

For more information on the community forums, visit GoodwillWestLouisville.com.