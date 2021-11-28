Scottsburg man killed in motorcycle accident Saturday morning

A man traveling down a road in a rural part of Scott County, Ind. is dead after the wheel of his motorcycle dropped off the roadway Saturday morning.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist in Scott County, Indiana was killed in accident on Saturday morning.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at approximately 5:40 a.m.

The crash occurred on Lover’s Lane in rural Scott County near Goshen Road.

When deputies arrived, Goodin said they found Todd Sipe, 52, from Scottsburg, Ind. laying in the roadway.

Despite attempts to save his life, Sipe was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Goodin said the preliminary investigation revealed that Sipe was traveling westbound on Lover's Lane when the wheel of his Harley Davidson motorcycle dropped off the roadway causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.