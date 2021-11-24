Woman charged with murder after Louisville couple killed in crash on Westport Road

Officers have charged the woman with murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is facing charges in a weekend accident that killed two people. Metro Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, November 20 in the 4500 block of Westport Road.

In their preliminary investigation on Saturday, police said the driver of the SUV was attempting to make a left turn from Ambridge Drive onto eastbound Westport Road. That’s when the SUV collided with a car headed westbound onto Westport Road.

George and Margaret Herbig have been identified as the couple killed in the crash.

According to an arrest report, officers have charged Alyssha McFadden with murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The report states, responding officers observed an open bottle of vodka in the center console of McFadden's car. One officer reported that she smelled of alcohol. After executing a warrant for blood and toxicology evidence at the hospital, police said McFadden had a .210% blood-alcohol content level.

Prior to the deadly crash, multiple people called 911 to report a car speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, the report states. The car callers described matched McFadden's, according to the police report.

