Indiana bar owner arrested on several felony charges

The owner of Johnny D's Bar and Grill in Jeffersonville has been charged with multiple felonies including racketeering, theft and tax evasion.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Indiana State Police have arrested the owner of Johnny D's Bar and Grill in Jeffersonville, Ind. over multiple felony charges including racketeering, theft and tax evasion.

In October of 2020, ISP Special Investigations Detective Tim Denby received a tip about possible illegal activities by the 59-year-old owner, William Longwell.

The information received was about alleged under-reported income and underpaid taxes by Longwell's establishment over multiple years.

After a year-long investigation, an arrest warrant was granted and Longwell was arrested without incident on Nov. 24 and taken to the Clark County jail.

Longwell is charged with the following:

Corrupt Business Influence (Racketeering) - Level 5 Felony

Theft (four counts) - Level 6 Felony

Failure to Remit Indiana State Taxes (four counts) - Level 6 Felony

Tax Evasion - Level 6 Felony

Perjury - Level 6 Felony

Denby as assisted by investigators with the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Indiana Excise Police.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.