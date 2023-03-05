Motorcyclist dies following crash in Parkland neighborhood

Police said the crash involving a motorcycle and car happened at the intersection of South 29th Street and West Broadway around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in west Louisville.

The crash happened at South 29th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Metro Police.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Broadway when he struck an eastbound vehicle as it was turning north onto South 29th Street.

The man, whose identity is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not know if the man was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

East and westbound lanes of Broadway between 28th and 30th are closed while the investigation continues.

