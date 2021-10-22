Missing woman, 3-year-old girl located; alert canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Both Teasley and Moye have been located. The alert has been canceled.
An Operation Return Home was issued by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) for a missing woman and 3-year-old girl.
According to a release, 55-year-old Caroline Teasley and 3-year-old Journee Moye were last seen in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard around 4 p.m. Friday.
Both Teasley and Moye were located by LMPD and are safe. The Operation Return Home has been canceled.
RELATED: Missing 81-year-old woman located
RELATED: ISP: Human remains found in SUV recovered from Ohio River two decades after mom, 2 kids disappeared
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.