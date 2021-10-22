Missing woman, 3-year-old girl located; alert canceled

LMPD said 55-year-old Caroline Teasley and 3-year-old Journee Moye were found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Both Teasley and Moye have been located. The alert has been canceled.

An Operation Return Home was issued by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) for a missing woman and 3-year-old girl.

According to a release, 55-year-old Caroline Teasley and 3-year-old Journee Moye were last seen in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard around 4 p.m. Friday.

Both Teasley and Moye were located by LMPD and are safe. The Operation Return Home has been canceled.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.