Louisville police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 81-year-old woman.
Police said Nancy Jones was last seen on Oct. 20, 2021, in the 1000 block of Clayborne Rd. in the Auburndale neighborhood.
She is described as a white woman with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be driving a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky license plate 690 YYD.
If you have any information about Jones, you are urged to contact police at 574-LMPD (5673).
