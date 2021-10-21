Louisville police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

Louisville Metro Police said Nancy Jones was last seen on Oct. 20, 2021 in the 1000 block of Clayborne Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Police said Nancy Jones was last seen on Oct. 20, 2021, in the 1000 block of Clayborne Rd. in the Auburndale neighborhood.

She is described as a white woman with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be driving a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky license plate 690 YYD.

If you have any information about Jones, you are urged to contact police at 574-LMPD (5673).

