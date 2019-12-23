LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police, family and friends will gather Tuesday to remember Detective Diedre “Dee Dee” Mengedoht.

Detective Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve 2018 when a truck hit her police cruiser on Interstate 64.

Those who knew her say they still feel the loss every day.

“Yes, this is our job, and we get to take our uniform off when we get home, but we might not come home. And Diedre didn't get to come home. And her son will never have her anymore. Her family will never have her anymore. And you know we've seen this unfortunately so many times in my ten years on the department and I think people forget the dangers of this job,” Sgt. Lamont Washington said.

There will be a private ceremony held in her memory.

Police say the public can honor her memory by making donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which helps officers and their families in their times of need.

