RICHMOND, Ky. — On May 23, Kentucky honored 12 fallen officers by adding their names to the to the state's Law Enforcement Memorial in Richmond. There are 553 names on the memorial.

Out of those 12, six were officers who died in 2018. Among them were LMPD Officer Deidre Mengedoht and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Meriwether.

Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve in a crash while conducting a traffic stop, and Meriwether suffered a heart attack in November while working as a school resource officer at Seneca High School.

