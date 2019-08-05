LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A solemn memorial for the ultimate sacrifice.

The Fraternal Order of Police and others gathered for a ceremony in Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday morning to honor local heroes.

Fallen LMPD Officer Detective Deidre Mengedoht's name was added to the memorial monument.

"Her little heart would be melting. If she knew this was going on for her, her heart would be melting,” Gill Stotts, Mengedoht’s grandfather, said.



Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve in 2018 during a traffic stop when an MSD truck hit her patrol car.

Stotts said he still thinks about the accident often and the man who's responsible.

“I get a little angry about that sometimes and then I soften up. I get a little angry and then I soften up,” Stotts said. "I know he's suffering. He's not suffering near as bad as me and her, but I know he's suffering."



The trial for Roger Burdette, the man charged in Mengedoht's death, is still pending.

