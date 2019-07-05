LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The couple that Detective Deidre Mengedoht pulled over before her tragic death is now joining a lawsuit against former MSD employee Roger Burdette.

The family's attorney announced the court filings at a hearing on Monday.

Mengedoht pulled over Quentin Brady and Jasmine Parks on I-64 on Christmas Eve of 2018. During the traffic stop, Roger Burdette's MSD truck hit Mengedoht's cruiser, forcing the police car into the couple's pick-up truck. Mengedoht died in the crash and Burdette has been charged in her murder.

The lawsuit filed by Brady and Parks claims that the incident is causing the couple mental and physical pain. They also are asking for reimbursement for their medical and rehab bills.

In January, the couple's attorney, Danielle Blandford, said they were shaken up from the crash. She said Brady suffered trauma from the sights and sounds of the collision. In a statement through the law offices of Morgan and Morgan, Brady said he's felt anxiety and fear over Detective Mengedoht's death for 'watching the fire helplessly, knowing there was nothing I could do for her."

