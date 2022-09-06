Metro Housing Coalition report reveals Louisville housing market

One group, LDG Development, proposed the LOU 2.2 Housing Program to help create more than 2,000 housing units, and 1,300 will be for low-income families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Housing Coalition 2022 report reveals the state of the housing market in Louisville.

According to the report, the work to support the challenges created by the pandemic was critical during 2021, and the funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan helped support about 200 permanent housing units. The funding also helped safe outdoor spaces for those experiencing houselessness.

ARP funding also went to eviction prevention programs, emergency rental assistance and other programs to support local housing stability. These policies helped reduce the total number of eviction filings in 2021 to around 7,000 compared to 13,000 in 2019.

“Even as COVID-related income assistance programs and policies like federal and state unemployment insurance ended in 2021, eviction filing rates had not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels locally or nationally. This is directly attributable to eviction moratoriums, and widespread emergency rental assistance,” Claire Johnson, a research assistant at Urban and Public Affairs, said.

The report also showed that home ownership has become increasingly less affordable since 2012.

They’re working to build 10 multi-family communities to meet the affordable housing needs.

The company did add this problem isn’t going to be fixed immediately. One of their buildings opened in late April and rent ranged from $577 to $1,450, but rent could be reduced with a voucher from the Metro Housing Authority.

