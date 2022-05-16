'This is not a district by district issue': Louisville mayor, housing advocates partner together to create Affordable Housing Week

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville CEO Rob Locke said they have helped 575 families become homeowners over the last few decades, but 900 applied last month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fair, affordable housing advocates and Mayor Greg Fischer came together to announce this week as “Affordable Housing Week” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Fischer said his office has committed a total of $106 million toward affordable housing during his tenure. Those funds have since built or updated 5,000 affordable housing units in Louisville.

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville CEO Rob Locke said the agency has helped 575 families become homeowners over the last few decades, but 900 families applied last month.

“Habitat supports the spectrum of affordable housing but focuses on the equity-building path of homeownership,” said Locke.

He said of those 575 families, 125 homebuyers have paid off their mortgages.

“Our work is not done,” Mayor Fischer said. “To meet the current and growing demand, we must continue investing in and incentivizing the development of affordable housing and find new ways to encourage a variety of housing options across Jefferson County.”

Louisville Metro Government Office of Planning & Design Services is trying to encourage the construction of other housing types like “duplexes, townhomes, cottage courts and other multiplexes,” as part of the equity review of the Land Development Code according to the release.

Metropolitan Housing Coalition Executive Director Tony Curtis said the current projection of meeting the housing needs of low-income people is over $5 million and there remains plenty of work to still do.

“The Metropolitan Housing Coalition is committed to advocating for attainable housing for all – by reforming the land development code to create housing choice and opportunity, by identifying a dedicated funding source for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, by creating wealth building opportunities to eliminate the 22,000 homeownership gap between Black and White households, and through other efforts. This is not a district by district issue; this is a citywide issue of the utmost importance," said Curtis.

Kentucky Affordable Housing Coalition Vice President Michael Gross said “veterans, retiring seniors, teachers, first responders, and those entering the workforce for the first time” having a home that will not break the bank is critical with inflation on the rise.

