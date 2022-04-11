Louisville company plans to build more than 2,000 housing units across the city

The company said the decision to launch the program was driven in part by a "lack of strategic focus" to address the housing crisis in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new comprehensive plan is set to provide affordable housing and services to several Louisville communities.

According to LDG Development, an estimated 30,000 people in Louisville don't have access to affordable housing. To help meet this need, the organization is proposing its LOU 2.2 Housing Program.

More than 2,000 housing units will be created through the program, including 1,300 units for low-income families.

"For more than a decade, Louisville has seen the number of affordable housing units needed and the number of families who lack access to high-quality housing continue to grow," said Chris Dischinger, the co-founder and principal of LDG Development.

The organization will create 10 multi-family communities across Louisville to help meet the needs of the diverse families in the city. According to a press release from the company, specific units will be available for families living in certain financial brackets - called area median incomes (AMI).

337 units - 30% AMI (avg. income of $23,050 for a family of 4)

525 units - 60% AMI (avg. income of $46,140 for a family of 4)

473 units - 80% AMI (av. income of $61,500 for a family of 4)

Families living in the housing units will also have access to health services through a partnership with Norton Healthcare as well as educational services provided by EVOLVE 502.

“Improving one’s health and helping residents achieve their educational goals can change the trajectory of a family for generations to come,” said Dischinger.

Dischinger said a review of the program is underway and the organization is planning to break ground on five of the 10 sites by the end of the year. The first housing community should be open and welcoming residents by 2024.

