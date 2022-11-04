Hundreds of units still available in newest Louisville affordable housing complex

Donerail Run has one, two and three-bedroom apartments available for families making between 40% and 80% of the Area Median Income.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest affordable housing development is open and accepting residents.

LDG Development celebrated the grand opening of Donerail Run, a 312-unit complex near Taylorsville Road and Blankenbaker Pkwy, on Wednesday. According to the company, the complex will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as amenities including a swimming pool and dog park.

The units are reserved for families making between 40% and 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which is an annual income between $33,880 and $61,520 for a family of four.

In a press release, the company said the apartments will be available for $577 to $1450 per month. As of April 22, LDG Development said there are still plenty of units available for rent.

The complex is named after the 1913 Kentucky Derby winner by the same name.

Chris Dischinger, the co-founder and principal of LDG Development, said the project's success is evidence of the need for more affordable housing in Louisville.

"In order to meet the increased demand for high-quality housing that supports working families and their needs, we believe that affordable housing should be located in all parts of our community," Dischinger said.

He added that there are an estimated 30,000 people living in Louisville who are in need of affordable housing.

LDG Development is working on several different housing projects throughout Louisville, including four specifically dedicated to affordable housing.

