Metro Council releases map showing proposed district boundaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is in the process of redistricting the city and is looking for public input on the process.

On Oct. 21, the Metro Council Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting presented its proposal for redrawing the metro's district maps based on the 2020 U.S. Census data.

According to the data, Jefferson County's population grew by more than 40,000 people between 2010 and 2020. There was also a population shift as more people moved from west to east.

The current map proposal can be seen here.

When it comes to population, the districts must be as equal as possible to ensure fair representation in city government, according to Kentucky state law.

A release from Metro Council said the new maps would make sure that there is no more than a 5% difference between each district and the median population. The release said it would also more fairly represent Black and minority populations.

Community members are invited to speak at a public meeting about the redistricting plan on Wednesday, Oct. 27. You can submit comments online or sign up to speak, but you must sign up by Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Louisville Metro Council is planning to vote on the new maps on Nov. 11.

