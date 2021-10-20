Homeless protection ordinance goes to Metro Council for vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Council Public Safety Committee gave the green light for an amendment to the city's homeless ordinance.
It calls for a risk assessment of the city's homeless before they are removed from a camp. The ordinance says no department or employee can remove or displace a homeless person until an assessment is taken of the camp and its relationship with the surrounding neighborhood. That assessment will determine if there is a risk to public health or safety.
The measure now heads to the full council for a vote.
