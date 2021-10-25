DOJ investigation could lead to multi-million dollar reform, LMPD asks Metro Council to start investing now

LMPD and the Chief of Public Services provided an update on the DOJ investigation into Louisville's policing during a Metro Council Meeting Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six months into a federal investigation from the DOJ, LMPD and the chief of Metro Public Services predict recommendations will cost $8 to $10 million dollars annually.

The DOJ investigation began in April of this year.

The federal agency will determine whether LMPD has "engaged in a pattern or practice of discriminatory and/or unconstitutional policing."

Assistant Chief Paul Humphrey said, "It's not simply about the law, it's not simply about the contract. it's about leadership, it's about people, and making sure we are always on track and doing what's right."

The department predicts federal recommendations will focus on 5 key areas.

Management structure may be revised.

New policy development including crisis management and use of force

Staffing, recruitment, and promotions

Training

Data collection analysis and auditing

Metro Public Services Chief Matt Golden encouraged Metro Council to begin investing in reform before the investigation is concluded. Over a four-year period, he asked members to allocate an additional $35 million for policing.

"We want to invest today as opposed to forcing our police officers to do something after a scathing letter from the department of justice," Golden said.

After the meeting WHAS11 caught up with Metro Council President David James to see if that early investment could happen, he said "absolutely --in order to try and get ahead of what is coming our way. What we know is coming our way."

Councilman Jecorey Arthur had a different take, posting his astonishment to Twitter.

Today when I found out the DOJ recommendations for LMPD would cost our city up to $10 million annually — to be added to the police budget. pic.twitter.com/Y4uKNYQQLP — Jecorey Voorhees (@jecoreyarthur) October 26, 2021

In a time when people are calling on the city to divest from police and invest elsewhere, the Assistant Chief said that does not apply to this multi-million dollar investment.

"It's not about defunding the police and it's not about the politics of it," Humphrey said. "It's about doing the right thing and we do the right thing when we make sure officers know what is expected of them and that they're held to that standard."

Right now, there are similar investigations happening in Minneapolis and Phoenix. The typical time frame is 13 to 18 months. In the worst case, it can take years.