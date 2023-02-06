Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire

Here's how you can help.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend.

John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."

"They have absolutely nothing," Wright said.

The mother, who is disabled and receives some assistance, and two boys who lived inside the mobile home were not injured in the fire, officials said.

Wright says the family lived in the home for nearly eight years and had worked hard to pay off the debt on the home, "they were only paying a lot rental fee."

The family's car, their only mode of transportation, was totaled in the fire, but the family didn't have insurance on the trailer or car.

Wright said the school district is looking to help the family with a donation drive.

How can you help?

Housing

A car

Furniture

Household items

Clothes Boy 1 sizes: Pants: 4T Shirts: 5T Shoes: 12 Boy 2 sizes: Pants: 7 Shirts: 8 Shoe: 2 Mother's sizes: Shoe: 12 Tops/Pants: X-Large



Donations can be made out to the Hardin County Schools Family Stability Program, Wright said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.