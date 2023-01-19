LMPD arrests 3rd juvenile in connection December death of 16-year-old in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the 13-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood, a third teenager has now been taken into custody.

Metro Police said the 13-year-old male was arrested Monday afternoon without incident in the murder of Draven Daniel.

Daniel was shot and killed in the 600 block of South 38th Street near River Park Drive on Dec. 6.

Two other teens, ages 15 and 17, were arrested on Jan. 19.

All three are facing murder and first degree robbery charges.

Because of their ages, no other information including their names were not made available.

