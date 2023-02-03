LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead

Police say a passenger vehicle lost control, left the roadway at a high rate of speed crossing over into a parking lot and crashed into the side of a parked RV.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday evening has left a man dead.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway.

Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost control for "some unknown reason", left the roadway at a high rate of speed crossing over into a parking lot and crashed into the side of a RV parked at a dealership.

Officers added that EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man, and sole occupant of the vehicle, dead at the scene.

LMPD says their Traffic Unit is now investigating.

